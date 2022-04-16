Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Although continued COVID-related headwinds have been impacting Adtalem’s post licensure nursing programs, its strategic focus, significant scale, and the synergies of the recent Walden acquisition have positioned the company well in helping employers across the healthcare industry meet their critical workforce talent needs. Walden’s on-campus and hybrid educational offerings, high-quality online education along with diversified healthcare workforce complement Adtalem’s strength as a leading healthcare workforce solutions provider. However, apart from pandemic-related woes, higher cost of educational and student services as well as administrative expense have been impacting Adtalem.”

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

ATGE opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.