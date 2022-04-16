Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,608 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $24,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 679,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,336,000 after buying an additional 257,064 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,360,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 777.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 67,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.32. 139,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

