Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 166,876 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,876 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $62,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 111,089 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,021,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,485 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 679,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,462,000 after purchasing an additional 48,233 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 110,448 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

