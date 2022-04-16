Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 38,588 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $30,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $75.75. 422,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,536. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.