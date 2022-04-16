Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 33,350 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $102,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $158.41.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.