Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

