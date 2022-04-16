Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.45% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $33,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 571,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,783. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

