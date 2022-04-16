Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $197.66 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $197,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.62 and a 200-day moving average of $359.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

