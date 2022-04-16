Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $34.58 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $34,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.46. 465,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

