Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $65.19 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $65,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

UNP stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.36. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

