Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $80.23 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $80,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,904. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.38. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

