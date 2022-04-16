Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $27,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.25. 35,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $261.48 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

