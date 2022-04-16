Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $25,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,641,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.22 and its 200 day moving average is $279.18. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $222.82 and a one year high of $318.82.

