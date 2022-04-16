Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 32,539 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,647,000 after acquiring an additional 357,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.02. 2,361,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $86.45 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.