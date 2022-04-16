Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $67,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.66. 1,965,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

