Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.33.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC traded down $15.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.02 and its 200-day moving average is $377.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

