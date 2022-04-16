Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.85. 2,719,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,132. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

