Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.24. The stock had a trading volume of 992,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,386. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

