Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.74. 957,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.43 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

