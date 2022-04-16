Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $139.91. 1,833,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,773. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

