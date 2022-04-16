Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,334,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,167. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

