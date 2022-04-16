Advisor Partners LLC Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

A stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,564. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.06 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average is $145.76.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

