Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiserv by 87.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after buying an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

