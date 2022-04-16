Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,959,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,466,101. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

