Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Agree Realty stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

