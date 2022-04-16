Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI remained flat at $$0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 57,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,712. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

