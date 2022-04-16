Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,947 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 809.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,313 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 632.6% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 39,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

