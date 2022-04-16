AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $88,484.02

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $88,484.02 and approximately $12.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.