Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $86.73 million and approximately $29.85 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.07 or 0.07495304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.65 or 0.99986818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041695 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

