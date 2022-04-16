Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

APELY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

