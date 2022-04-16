Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

