Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

MO opened at $54.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

