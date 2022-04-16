Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $23.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.