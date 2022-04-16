Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $23.90.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.