AMEPAY (AME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,304.00

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.31 or 0.07586088 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,461.18 or 1.00199544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052682 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.