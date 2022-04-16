American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Critical Analysis

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Rebel and Armstrong World Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong World Industries 2 0 7 0 2.56

Armstrong World Industries has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries 16.56% 40.62% 11.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Armstrong World Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $1.11 billion 3.96 $183.20 million $3.82 24.14

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings. The Architectural Specialties segment manufactures and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. The Unallocated Corporate segment includes assets, liabilities, income, and expenses that have not been allocated to other business segments. The company was founded by Thomas M. Armstrong in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

