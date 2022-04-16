American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) vs. Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and Berry Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group $13.85 billion 0.56 $733.00 million $5.23 10.90

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group 5.07% 28.70% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Rebel and Berry Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Global Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Berry Global Group has a consensus price target of $80.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.78%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than American Rebel.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Rebel Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment provides containers and pails, foodservice products, closures and overcaps, bottles and prescription vials, and tubes. The Engineered Materials segment offers stretch and shrink, converter, food and consumer, and agriculture films, as well as institutional can liners and retail bags. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment provides healthcare, hygiene, specialties, and tapes. Berry Global Group, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force of professionals and distributors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

