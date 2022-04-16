AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $142.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $161.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.