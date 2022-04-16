AMLT (AMLT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.43 Million

AMLT (AMLT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $176.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AMLT Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

