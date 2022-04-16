Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.06. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $601,929,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 738,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 639,450 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,163,000 after buying an additional 553,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

