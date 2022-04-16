Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) to report $736.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.20 million and the highest is $763.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $650.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 69,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NYSE SITE traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 377,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,756. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

