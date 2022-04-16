Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.21). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,749. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $119.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

