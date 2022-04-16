Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Bally’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BALY opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

