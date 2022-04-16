Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.28 Billion

Analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) to announce $24.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.73 billion and the lowest is $23.33 billion. FedEx reported sales of $22.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $93.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.45 billion to $94.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.97 billion to $101.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share.
Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.74. 1,922,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
