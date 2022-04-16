Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will report sales of $94.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.90 million and the lowest is $91.92 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $96.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $394.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $403.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $424.57 million, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $443.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. 375,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

