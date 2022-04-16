Analysts Expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

