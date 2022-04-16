Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.28 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 102,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,944. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.