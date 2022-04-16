Analysts Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.60. Vectrus reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of VEC opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

