Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $219.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.13.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALNY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.34. 458,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,910. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

