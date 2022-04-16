Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) PT at $84.40

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 471,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,049. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.