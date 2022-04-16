Analysts Set Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT at $94.00

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDRFY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €106.00 ($115.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

